RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers who are still unhappy with a legal settlement that the State Board of Elections reached with a union-affiliated group over absentee ballots during last fall's campaign want to hear from the board's top administrator again.
The Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee said it expects Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell to come before the panel on Tuesday and take questions. A House elections committee already questioned Bell last month about the settlement.
The Democratic-controlled board accepted a legal agreement in September that extended how long absentee ballots could be received after Election Day. The settlement also described how absentee ballots lacking full witness information could be counted without requiring a whole new ballot be completed.
State Republicans and President Donald Trump's campaign challenged the settlement details in court. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to disturb the new ballot deadline, extended from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.