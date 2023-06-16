FILE - Secretary of the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec.22, 2020 at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. The White House announced Friday, June 16, 2023, that Cohen will be the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who last month announced she was resigning effective June 30. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)