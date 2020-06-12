An Onslow County man has been sentenced to 20-years in prison for, having sex with an underage girl he met online, trying to solicit dozens of other girls and possessing child porn.
The Wilmington Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff's Office collaborated to find out that Morgan Jeffrey Shepard had been involved in a sexual relationship with a minor that he met through social media.
According to the report, at the time of the alleged incident, Shepard was 29 years old and the victim was 13.
The victim said that Shepard had contacted her through social media and asked her to engage in sexual acts for money.
On two occasions, he provided the victim with money and transportation to Wilmington in exchange for sex with him. Shepard also paid the minor victim to send him nude photos on Snapchat.
In July of 2017 law enforcement seized Shepard’s phone and a memory card within it. On the memory card they found a collection of 25 subfolders labeled with girls’ names.
Records of Shepard’s Instagram activity, obtained by law enforcement, revealed that he had attempted to solicit 78 young girls in the previous four months. When girls had responded to an initial message about making money, Shepard would offer between $300 and $1,000 for sex or nude photos.
“The facts of this case have become part of a frightening pattern: predator uses the internet to lure a young, vulnerable victim and sexually abuses them and exploits them through manufacturing pornography, U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said. "Through aggressive prosecutions, we are working to stop this abuse and to prevent others from becoming victims. Parents, teachers, faith leaders – anyone with access to children – must join us in educating our children, monitoring their interaction with those who would prey upon them and oversee their online relationships. It is critical that we work together to protect our children.”
