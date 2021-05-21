Onslow County Animal Services will suspend adoptions and intake of dogs for two weeks as a result of finding canine parvovirus at the Animal Shelter. Dangerous dogs and dogs involved with bites or similar situations will still be admitted to the Shelter.
The Shelter has isolated all potentially exposed dogs. Two weeks is the recommended quarantine time for the virus according to Dr. Patricia Dineen, Staff Veterinarian at the Onslow Animal Services. “For the health of all dogs in the shelter and in an abundance of caution, the suspension of intake of new dogs is recommended,” said Dr. Dineen.
Remaining dogs at the shelter have been moved into a new section of the Shelter just completed. It affords isolation by design and will also provide for any dangerous or suspicious dogs to be isolated from the current population. The new section has not until this time been populated or used for housing animals.
The American Veterinary Medical Association indicates that “canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.”
Persons wanting to put dogs up for adoption or to adopt dogs can contact Animal Services at 910 455- 0182 for more information.
This does not apply to cats at the shelter, and Onslow Animal Services hopes to return to normal operations June 7, 2021.
