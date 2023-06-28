LA GRANGE - A 26-year-old La Grange man was arrested Tuesday for drug trafficking, among other drug-related charges.
On Tuesday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 104 Firetower Road in La Grange. Detectives obtained probable cause for a search warrant, which was executed on the property.
During the search, it was discovered the suspect, Zudofein Dawson, had the means and materials to process and sell opioids. Detectives located and seized Fentanyl, along with packaging consistent with the sale of street-level narcotics.
Dawson was arrested and charged with:
· trafficking in opioids
· maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics
· possession of drug paraphernalia
Dawson was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond.
