Motorcycles crash on US 17 near Vanceboro, five injured

VANCEBORO - Multiple motorcycles crashed Thursday morning on U.S. 17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton, temprorarily shutting down the highway.
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m.
The crash involved three motorcycles from the Latin American Motorcycle Association. The Greenville Convention Center is hosting 800-1200 motorcyclists as part of the group’s 17th Annual U.S. Rally. The group was headed to New Bern after leaving Greenville with a police escort
State troopers said the crash involved three motorcycles with five people injured. Troopers said they were serious injuries with the victims taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.
