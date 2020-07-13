ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 54-year-old man has died while hiking in western North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Robert James Frye, died July 5.
The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said that Frye was hiking with a friend on the border of the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests and a few miles below the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Sheriff David Mahoney said it appeared that Frye “had some medical issues and died of natural causes.”
Frye was from Campobello, South Carolina.
Drawing about 5 million visitors a year, a Pisgah and Nantahala national forests are said to be two of the busiest in the country.
A family of three recently went for a hike in Pisgah and had to spend a night in the woods after getting lost.
