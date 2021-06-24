HICKORY (AP) — A mother and her 3-year-old child were killed in a collision on a North Carolina road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said a car driven by Allison Faith Presley, 20, of Indian Trail, crossed the center line on N.C. Highway 16 on Wednesday and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
According to the patrol, Presley and her child died at the scene. The investigating trooper said it appears Presley fell asleep at the wheel, and added that the child’s car seat was improperly installed.
The patrol says the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital while a passenger had minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.