LORIS, S.C. (AP) — At least two structures were damaged Wednesday by a large wildfire in South Carolina that prompted evacuations.
Some residents were asked to leave with other structures also threatened, Horry County officials told local news outlets.
High winds were making it hard for firefighters to control the blaze near Loris, northwest of Myrtle Beach near the North Carolina state line.
Officials said late Wednesday that the fire was mostly under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
