Photo By Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert D. Barbaree III, left, commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, pins the Bronze Star Medal onto Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild, right, a senior air traffic controller with HS, MCAS New River, on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. Haunschild received the Bronze Star medal for his actions as Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team Leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron-162 during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)