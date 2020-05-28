RICHLANDS (AP) — Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fiery head-on crash that killed an elderly man, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said Jordan Riggs, 26, was traveling on U.S. Highway 258 in Onslow County on Wednesday when his car hit a utility truck, then hit a second car head-on with three people in it, news sources reported. Trooper Chris Matos said both cars then burst into flames.
One of the three people in the second car, Earl Lawson, 81, was killed in the crash. Two others in that car were hospitalized, the patrol said.
According to the patrol, Riggs faces charges which include involuntary manslaughter and driving with a revoked license. Riggs was also hospitalized.
