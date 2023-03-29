JACKSONVILLE - It took seven years for justice to to be served to a Jacksonville man thanks in part to a jailhouse snitch.
Deonte Meadows, 27, of Onslow County was found guilty by a Duplin County jury of the first-degree murder of Dondi Hutcherson, Jr and possession of firearm by felon March 28.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser of Columbus County, sentenced the defendant to life without the possibility of parole plus a minimum of 19 months and a maximum of 32 months to run concurrently with the life sentence. In North Carolina, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The victim, Dondi Hutcherson, Jr. was murdered for money, weed, and a higher ranking in his gang, according to court documents. Hutcherson, Jr. was 18 years old at the time he was murdered. He was shot at least 8 times, mostly in the back of his body. He was unarmed and home alone at the time the defendant broke into his home and shot him, according to 5th Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee whose office prosecuted the case. Meadows was represented by Jacksonville attorney Paul Castle. The State was represented by Violent Crimes Assistant District Attorney, Michele Morton and Senior Assistant District Attorney, Kelly Neal.
During the eleven-day trial, the State’s evidence showed that at on July 8, 2016, at approximately 12:26 a.m. Dondi Hutcherson, Sr. drove back to his home located at 823 Blackmore Road in Warsaw in Duplin County after finishing his shift at Butterball in Mount Olive, NC. As he was driving home he noticed a pair of shoes in the roadway. As he pulled into his driveway, he saw that his screen door was open and as he approached the porch and saw that his front door was open, damaged, and appeared to have been kicked and forced in. Once he arrived at his front door, he saw numerous shell casings on the carpet, and part of the door frame on the floor. As he went into his home and walked through the living room and around the corner, he saw his son, 18-year-old Dondi Hutcherson Jr. laying on his stomach, not moving and bleeding in the doorway of a front bedroom.
Hutcherson immediately called 911 and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrived minutes later. Dondi Hutcherson, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He had just turned 18 years old. The crime scene was processed, and 24 shell casings and several projectiles were found in the home.
Through the DCSO investigation, they received information that the defendant had confessed to his cousin while both were inmates at the Onslow County Jail in the summer of 2016. That person was interviewed and said that the defendant had confessed to the murder and gave specific details that were corroborated by the crime scene.
Meadows was later charged in 2019.
At trial, Meadows’girlfriend testified that she was living with the defendant at Liberty Crossing in Jacksonville in July 2016. On the night of the murder, two other men met the defendant at his apartment, and they all left together. The defendant told her that he had to go and take care of business. When Meadows returned in the early morning hours of July 8, 2016, he smelled of gun smoke and the and the two other men had a lot of money and weed with them. They did not have these items when they left. After the they divided the money and weed between the three of them and the two other men left, the defendant confessed to his girlfriend that he had shot a boy in Warsaw and did it for money, weed, and a higher ranking in his gang.
The jury heard evidence that the defendant later admitted to being a validated gang member of the 8 trey crip gang since 2015. A picture of his tattoos confirming is membership with the gang was also shown to the jury.
The girlfriend testified that the defendant told her he kicked the door down and ran out of a pair of shoes at the scene. These facts were corroborated by crime scene investigators. The girlfriend also testified that she and the defendant spent the money he earned from the murder on buying new cell phones the day of the murder after the defendant got rid of their old cell phones to cover his tracks. The defendant also took several pictures of the money and items bought with the money. The jury saw these pictures that were posted on social media and found on a phone confiscated from the defendant on July 31, 2016, by the Jacksonville Police Department.
A detective and former officer with the Jacksonville Police Department were called to testify and presented evidence of the phone extraction from the defendant’s phone by the Jacksonville Police Department. This evidence included social media searches of articles about the murder that the defendant searched starting with the day of the murder on July 8, 2016. The jury also saw the pictures the defendant took of him posing with the money as it was laid out on the floor, items they bought with the money, and places they went to spend the money. There were also numerous calls to and from the defendant and the other two men involved in the murder.
The jury also heard recorded phone calls that the defendant made while he was an inmate at Tabor Correctional Institute, Columbus County Jail, and Duplin County Jail from 2017 through 2023. On these calls, the defendant can be heard talking about the type of shoes he had that were worn during the murder, references about the money and weed he was paid, and several calls trying to locate his girlfriend to convince or prevent her from testifying against him at trial. An analyst with the North Carolina Crime Lab in Raleigh testified that the foot impression found on the front door of the crime scene was consistent with the make and model of the shoe found in the roadway.
The defendant has been previously convicted of assault inflicting serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, several property crimes, and other misdemeanors.
The case was investigated by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office by Detective Matthew Braswell and Detective Eric Short. Detective Short is now with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
