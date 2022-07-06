Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent signing of Executive Order No. 82 supports recommendations outlined in the 2018 Status of Women in NC: Employment and Earnings Report released by the Department of Admin-istration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement this past spring.
One of the recommendations mentioned in the report, compiled by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, is to create policies to support work-life balance, an element that Department of Administration’s Sec-retary Machelle Sanders deems crucial for building a better and stronger North Carolina.
“While the report is called ‘The Status of Women,’ this is not a women’s issue. This is a family issue, an economic issue – it is everyone’s issue,” Sanders said. “According to the report, women make up more than half of North Carolina’s workforce. Improving the status of women in the state would not only allow more families to achieve economic security but would help reduce the number of people in poverty and grow the state economy.”
Executive Order No. 82 mandates that state agencies provide requested workplace adjustments to pregnant state employees.
It also requires the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources to educate agency management and other staff about pregnancy protection obligations, employee rights and steps to prevent discrimination, harassment or retaliation against pregnant state employees.
The N.C. Council for Women and Youth Involvement’s executive director, Mary Williams-Stover, said the executive order will help boost morale among women workers and improve job retention, ultimately creating a stronger workforce and economy.
“Oftentimes women serve the role as caregivers for their families and in some cases, they are the sole providers of their households,” said Williams-Stover. “The executive order will help add balance to the lives of many women who often juggle careers and family, giving them a better opportunity to grow professionally and sustain a healthy family.”
North Carolina is the 24th state to put pregnancy discrimination laws in place for state employees, an action that N.C. Council for Women Advisory Board Chair Jenny Black calls significant to improving the overall status of women in North Carolina.
“We applaud Gov. Cooper’s leadership in passing this executive order and his demonstrated commitment to promoting policies that support pregnant workers, ensuring their safety and preventing discrimination or retaliation,” Black said.
The Status of Women in N.C.: Employment and Earnings Report is one of four reports to be released by the N.C. Council for Women and Youth Involvement over the next three years.
Future annual reports will focus on health and reproductive rights, poverty and opportunity, and political participation.
To read the full Status of Women in N.C.: Employment & Earnings Report, visit the N.C. Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.
