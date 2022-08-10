EDGECOMBE COUNTY - An Edgecombe County man is in jail on a $2.5 million bond after his arrest on child sex charges.
Edgecombe County deputies say Gary-Lee Marlow was arrested today after they were alerted to a sexual assault case.
Officials with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Gary-Lee Marlow is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 13.
Deputies say the case against Marlow is still ongoing.
