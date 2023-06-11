FILE - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson arrives for a rally before announcing his candidacy for governor on April 22, 2023, at Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. Former President Donald Trump said Saturday, June 10, in North Carolina, that he would endorse Robinson for governor in a move many delegates expect will cement Robinson's place as the front-runner in a competitive GOP primary and propel him to the governor's office. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)