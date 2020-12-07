AUTRYVILLE (AP) — A shooting after a fight at a late-night bonfire in North Carolina left six people with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Sunday.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday to a gathering of a large group of people in Autryville, North Carolina.
An argument between two males broke into a fight that ended with the shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives interviewed several people at the scene and continued to investigate Sunday. Authorities say one of the shooters has been identified, and detectives continue to investigate.
