Sen. Bill Rabon speaks in favor of Senate Bill 711 during a Senate Judiciary hearing in Raleigh, N.C., on June 30, 2021. Legislation authorizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina and developing a system to grow, sell and regulate cannabis was recommended by a state Senate committee Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The measure would allow patients with at least one of the more than a dozen “debilitating medical conditions”, including cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder, to purchase and use marijuana with their physician’s formal OK. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)