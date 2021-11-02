Swansboro voters – based on the unofficial results – have elected three incumbents along with Jeffrey Conaway to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners.
In voting on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Mayor John Davis was elected to a second term, outpolling challenger Dusty Rhodes 366-332.
Conaway was the top vote-getter in the race for commissioner, with 417. Incumbent Larry Philpott returned to the board with 384 votes, just ahead of Incumbent Commissioner Pat Turner with 360.
Newcomers Jerry Morse (347 votes) and Lawrence Abalos (287 votes) rounded out the five-person race.
Davis is headed to a second four-year term. Conaway and Philpott are also elected to four-year terms and Turner, by virtue of the third-place finish, will serve two years.
Yet to be counted in the race is the vote from Swansboro’s Shadow Creek neighborhood, which is counted at the Bear Creek Precinct, and the early voting totals. However, unofficial results, according to Onslow County Board of Elections officials, do not appear likely to change the outcomes.
“We had a great turnout,” said Deborah Styron, chief judge at the Swansboro precinct. In all, 700 votes were cast on Tuesday.
Styron said the only problems encountered at the polls were people who live outside the city limits believing they can vote. “They said they live in Swansboro and they wanted to vote.”
Only one citizen truly pushed back when poll workers told him he actually lived outside the voting area.
“He really wanted to vote,” Styron said. “There are things he wanted to change.”
A veteran poll worker, Styron said it is not unusual for folks to make that kind of mistake. Otherwise, “It was smooth, really,” she said. “All day … a steady flow.
“It was a good day. It was a very good day.”
