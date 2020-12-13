RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina is reporting 6,819 new coronavirus cases.
The total number of confirmed cases reported on Sunday is the second-highest total since the pandemic began.
The Charlotte Observer reports that brought the daily average of new cases over the last week to a record-high 5,944.
North Carolina reached 6,000 new cases for the first time last Saturday. By Friday, the state had crested 7,500 new cases.
North Carolina is now reporting an average 11.1% positivity rate over the past seven days. Health officials try to keep the rate of positive tests below 5% — a benchmark North Carolina last reached on Sept. 24.
Shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. That's just days after receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
