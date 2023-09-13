Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference, Nov. 7, 2018, in Matthews, N.C. The former North Carolina congressional candidate whose 2018 race was linked to allegations of absentee ballot fraud that led to a new election and charges against others is running again for the U.S. House. Harris, a Republican, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that he will run for the 8th Congressional District seat currently held by GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who last month revealed plans to run for state attorney general. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)