SWANSBORO—A man who has run a mug shot enterprise has found himself on the other side of the camera.
Steven Craig Barbour, 62, of Hilltop Road in Swansboro was charged Nov. 16, 2021, by the Swansboro Police Department for driving while impaired, driving left of center, civil revocation of driver’s license and hit / run leaving the scene after property damage, according to warrants on file at the Onslow County District Courthouse.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the River Reach subdivision, according to SPD patrol officer John McLean who wrote in the citation that “driver hit three mailbox posts containing four mailboxes due to driving while impaired. Driver admitted to striking mailboxes. Front emblem from vehicle was at location of the property damage. Driver was uncooperative and disruptive.”
Barbour was operating a 2010 Chevrolet pick up on the morning of the incident, according to the citation.
McLean noted he “detected a strong odor of alcohol” on Barbour and noticed he had “red glassy eyes” was “unsteady on his feet” and had “slurred speech.”
Barbour refused a breathalyzer test at 6:42 a.m. after which law enforcement officials obtained a warrant for a blood sample which was administered at 7:37 a.m, according to the citation.
For years, Barbour has produced Busted Locals, a print and online publication that features mugshots of individuals recently charged and arrested for various crimes and infractions.
Last month’s incident was not Barbour’s first run in with the law. In September 1993, Barbour was convicted in a Wake County Superior Courtroom for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Barbour was released on a $500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Onslow County District Court on March 3, 2022.
(0) comments
