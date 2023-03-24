MAYSVILLE — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting at the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative substation in Maysville, according to a press release issued March 24 by CCEC.
The incident happened on the early morning of Nov. 11, 2022.
This grid attack resulted in a two-hour power outage to more than 12,000 CCEC members and is expected to exceed $500,000 in damages, according to company officials.
Jake Joplin, CEO and general manager of CCEC, said, “CCEC condemns this senseless attack on our system. Those who are responsible should know that CCEC and law enforcement will not rest until they are brought to justice. They must also know that attacking the electrical grid is a serious criminal act. Punishment for this kind of attack can bring state and federal prison time."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL.FBI or the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 252-448-0035. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
For more information on the incident, go to https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/shooting-of-electrical-substation2.
