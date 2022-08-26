ROANOKE RAPIDS (AP) — Four people were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, a fire official said.
Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews were called to the WestRock paper mill on Gaston Road on Thursday afternoon, WNCN-TV reported.
The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, Patrick said. They were suffering from what appeared to be steam burns, but the investigation is ongoing, he said.
