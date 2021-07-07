Richmond County Daily Journal News Editor Gavin Stone is shown in this undated booking photo. A North Carolina judge sent small-town newspaper editor Gavin Stone to jail after one of his reporters brought an audio recorder to court to cover a murder trial in June. Recorders are prohibited in the courtroom. Richmond County Daily Journal reporter Matthew Sasser was fined $500 and Stone was sentenced to five days in jail. The newspaper has appealed and Stone was let out of jail a day after being sentenced. (The Richmond County Daily Journal via AP)