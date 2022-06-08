STANFIELD (AP) — A North Carolina couple is facing several charges following an investigation into allegations of child abduction and sexual battery, authorities said.
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an investigation focused on “multiple allegations” of illegal activity at a home in Stanfield. After several search warrants were executed, the sheriff's office filed eight charges against Marissa Grace Bolton, 34, including misdemeanor child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and sexual battery.
Bolton is also charged with sexual servitude-adult victim, but authorities provided no details on any of the charges because the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office also charged Alois James Bolton, also 34, with felony conspiracy and abduction of a child, the sheriff office said, adding that investigators are working to identify other potential victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.