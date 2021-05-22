FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., Wayne Kendall, left, and Ben Crump hold a news conference outside the Pasquotank County Public safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C., to announce results of the autopsy they commissioned. Many police departments — including in large U.S. cities such as New York and Chicago — ban or strictly limit shooting into moving vehicles after concluding that the practice is ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. But it is still happening and defended as a justifiable use of force in other areas, including the small municipality of Elizabeth City. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)