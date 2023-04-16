EDGECOMBE COUNTY - Edgecombe County deputies arrested a Pinetops man early Saturday morning in connection with fires set at vacant houses in an area between Pinetops and Tarboro.
Charles Wayne Newell, 53, was charged with five counts of second-degree arson, felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired.
He was jailed under a $510,000 bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.
A news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies summoned to the area to investigate the fires received a subsequent call about a vehicle leaving a burning house on Wiggins Cross Road.
The vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop attempted. Newell allegedly failed to pull over, led deputies on a vehicle chase for several miles and then fled on foot before being captured.
The news release stated that the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson credited the Pinetops Police Department for its assistance and thanked the state Forestry Service, Edgecombe County Emergency Management and many volunteer firefighters for responding to the scene and battling the blazes.
“The case is a great example of the ongoing partnerships throughout the county and state between agencies,” Atkinson said.
