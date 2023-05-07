FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to supporters and the media at his primary election night watch party in Hendersonville, N.C., on May 17, 2022. Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday, May 5, 2023, to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)