FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to supporters and the media at his primary election night watch party in Hendersonville, N.C., on May 17, 2022. According to a report released Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, Cawthorn, the departing U.S. representative from North Carolina, has been told by the House Ethics Committee to pay over $14,000 to charity after determining he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting, violating conflict of interest rules. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)