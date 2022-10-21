The commercial flounder season will close at 6 p.m. Friday in the pound net central management area, which includes Pamlico Sound and its tributaries, and flounder pound net sets must be rendered inoperable in the area at that time.
The Division of Marine Fisheries officials announced the closure late Wednesday.
The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the central management area is closing because the quota is nearly caught. It will not reopen to flounder harvest in 2022.
The recreational flounder season closed Sept. 30.
The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the northern and southern pound net management areas closed Oct. 6, and pound nets in these areas must be rendered inoperable. The pound net quota is nearly caught for both management areas.
The northern and southern pound net management areas will not reopen to flounder harvest in 2022.
The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook and line in the mobile gear northern management area reopened Oct. 14 with a 50-fish per person per day trip limit. The harvest season will close when the total allowable landings for this sector is approached. The mobile gear northern management area includes the upper portion of Core Sound and waters north to the Virginia State line.
The commercial flounder season in the mobile gear southern management area, which includes the lower portion of Core Sound and waters south to the South Carolina state line, closed Oct. 13. The mobile gear quota is nearly caught for this management area, and it will not reopen to flounder harvest in 2022.
North Carolina’s southern flounder fisheries are managed under the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. For more information visit Hot Topics.
