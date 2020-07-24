Laura Comino, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro poses for a picture on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. College students are getting ready to return to school in August as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic. More and more campuses are sparking frustration by releasing plans to keep students' housing payments, even if the campuses shut down again and go entirely online in the fall. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)