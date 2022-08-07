Nora El-Khouri Spencer, founder and CEO of Hope Renovations, is photographed outside of the organization's workshop and training facility in Carrboro, N.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022. “Our mission is to change the gender make-up of this industry and ensure that people that aren’t represented [can] have these great career opportunities,” said Spencer, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill. (Kaitlin McKewon/The News & Observer via AP)