FILE - Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. In his run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths so far to dodge tough questions. Earlier this month, he skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)