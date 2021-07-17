GREENVILLE (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in North Carolina after investigators said she posed as a member of the military and scammed a person out of more than $7,000, a sheriff's office said Friday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a report that a resident met a woman on an online dating site who said she needed money to ship her belongings home from overseas. The unidentified victim provided the woman with $7,500, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators determined the woman was using a fake name and identified her as a 63-year-old from Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The woman was charged with accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property, obtaining property by false pretense and attempt to obtain property by false pretense.
The sheriff's office said the woman was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.
