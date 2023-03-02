FILE - North Carolina state Sen. Bill Rabon speaks in favor of Senate Bill 711 during a Senate Judiciary hearing in Raleigh, N.C., on June 30, 2021. Some North Carolina legislators voted twice this week for legislation that would legalize marijuana for medical use in the state. The state Senate voted 36-10 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, for the measure for the second day in a row. The bill would create a structure to identify qualifying patients and license those who would cultivate and sell cannabis. Rabon is the bill’s chief sponsor. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)