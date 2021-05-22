When the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention announced its relaxed COVID-19 guidelines last week, followed on May 14 by Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to immediately end most capacity and mask requirements, businesses owners across the state expressed immense relief.
After a year when most industries saw dwindling sales numbers and skyrocketing unemployment, business leaders hoped the announcement would help return the economy to a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Lynn Minges, executive director of the N.C. Restaurants and Lodging Association, likened the announcement to an early Christmas present.
“We were a bit surprised on Friday, when he in fact made the announcement that not only was he lifting the mask mandate, which was consistent with what the CDC had announced on Thursday, but also lifting capacity and social distance restrictions,” Minges said.
“Those really had been our greatest concern all this time. So, it came as a surprise to us after months of asking for some relief — but it was a most welcome announcement.”
But challenges remain, as restaurants, hotels and factories scramble to find employees after hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians filed for unemployment during the pandemic.
Employees wanted
The employment shortage hit the hospitality industry especially hard. Jane Anderson, who heads the Asheville Independent Restaurants trade group, said the biggest challenge facing the mountain town’s restaurant industry is to incentivize workers back to work.
Although ending the capacity limits was a welcome surprise, her roughly 130 restaurant members still face a large shortage of willing workers.
“The governor’s capacity restrictions the past two months hasn’t mattered a whole lot, because the restaurants can only have the capacity that they have the staff to serve,” Anderson said.
She estimated AIR restaurant members employed more than 6,000 workers before statewide shutdowns in March 2020. Although the group bounced back from an estimated 1,500 employees at the height of the pandemic, a shortage of about 1,500 employees remains, she said.
The state’s entire hospitality and leisure industry employed 510,000 people in February 2020, according to Minges. By the end of March 2021, only 430,000 workers remained — a shortage of 80,000.
Republican lawmakers attempted to address the issue with a proposal of back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,500 in House Bill 128. If it passes in its current form, the legislation would also cut pandemic relief benefits for those who skip job interviews.
Democrats encouraged their Republican colleagues to provide child care subsidies, also noting that employers would find more applicants with higher wages.
“It’s no surprise that our industry is struggling in terms of getting workers to take jobs. It’s not unique to our industry, and it is impacting our supply chain in significant ways,” Minges said.
The state’s employment shortage exists alongside growing confidence among business owners. A First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast published in early May, showed 78% of respondents believe their businesses will grow over the next year, up from 69% in September.
Frosaker’s employees dealt with patrons who refused to wear masks by repeatedly asking for compliance and sometimes asking customers who continued to refuse to don a face covering to leave.
“Everyone has different beliefs,” Frosaker said. “This is the United States; you’re entitled to your own beliefs. It’s why we’re a great country. But it’s hard. Our staff is worried about getting sick and paying the bills, while also doing a good job. And the last thing they deserved was to get yelled at for just trying to keep them safe.”
Frosaker said Hi-Wire will no longer require customers to wear masks when moving around the various taprooms, although signs on the walls highly encourage unvaccinated patrons to do so. For him, it’s a “don’t fix it if it ain’t broke” philosophy.
“If you want to wear a mask, go ahead and wear a mask,” he said. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s fine. Just be cool. … But at the end of the day, what does it hurt wearing a mask? It’s not a big deal.”
