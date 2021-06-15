BIG ROCK DAY 1
Day 1 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was another exciting one, with 260 of the tournament record 270 boats going offshore hoping to land a fish worth a piece of the record $4.7 million purse.
Following Seas from Palm Beach, Fla., stands alone on the leaderboard with a 448.8-pound blue marlin. It just missed the cut for the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize worth $828,750 for the first blue marlin weighing at least 500 pounds.
Basketball fans got a fun surprise when NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan visited the weigh station with a gamefish. The ex-Chicago Bull chatted with his longtime friend Curtis Strange, a World Golf Hall of Famer and Big Rock TV host.
Marlin Fever gave the day its last action with an edge-of-your-seat fight that lasted from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. when the blue marlin finally got away.
There are five more days of fishing left in the tournament, with plenty of room on the leaderboard for more blue marlin. Lines go in the water this morning at 9 a.m., and unhooked lines come out at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.