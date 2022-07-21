ONSLOW COUNTY - See something, say something. But if you’re a little on the shy side, an anonymous tip will suffice. And heck, you might get some scratch for your efforts.
“Thanks to this anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to initiate an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Midway Park man on several felony sex offenses of a 14-year-old female,” according to a press release from the OCSO.
Kevin Baldemare Diaz, 21, of Raccoon Lane was arrested by the OCSO on June 20, 2022 and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child, according to warrants. The alleged incidents occurred on July 4, 2021, according to court documents. Diaz and the victim resided in the same mobile home park in which Diaz’ single wide trailer was immediately across the street from the community’s tot lot. Diaz and the victim lived less than 1,100 feet from one another.
Diaz was initially held in pretrial confinement in the Onslow County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond but has since bonded out, according to court documents. Diaz is being represented by his court-appointed Jacksonville attorney Paul Castle and is scheduled to be back in Onslow County District Court on July 20.
At the monthly Crime Stoppers meeting held Thursday, July 14, 2022 inside the Jacksonville Transportation Hub the tip that led to Diaz’ arrest was discussed. While Crime Stoppers never divulges the exact payout of each reward---which could be as high as $2,500—this payout was “substantial” according to JOCS founder and past chairman Joe Yannessa.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Typsters calling 910-938-3273.
