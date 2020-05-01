WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A group of 19 teenagers and young children stole nearly 50 cars in a month-long string of dealerships break-ins, a North Carolina police department said Wednesday.
The group, ranging in age from 9 to 16 years old, has stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. The break-ins began on March 17, and the youths robbed some dealerships more than once, police said.
Police said the 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million, and 40 of them have been recovered.
Last month, police arrested Mekeal Stewart Binns, 19, for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Binns is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center. It's not known if he has an attorney.
