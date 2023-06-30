SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Two deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl in a traffic stop, according to Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say on Wednesday, Saluda County deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver that almost hit several vehicles near a traffic circle.
Deputies found the reckless driver and identified her as Tammy Rodgers.
According to deputies, Rodgers was unsteady on her feet during the traffic stop.
Rodgers was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after a search of the vehicle, deputies say.
During the traffic stop, two deputies were exposed to fentanyl and while taking Rodgers into custody, one of the deputies became ill with exposer to Fentanyl symptoms, according to officials.
The deputy was able to stop to administer Narcan to herself and call for help on her radio, deputies say.
Deputies were able to find and treat the exposed deputy but by administering medical aid to her, another deputy was exposed to fentanyl.
According to officials, both deputies were transported to Lexington Medical Center for treatment and Rodgers was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.
Officials say both deputies are expected to be okay.
“These are the dangers we face every day as law enforcement officers. I’m proud of the men and women of the sheriff’s office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many heroes involved with today’s incident,” said Sheriff Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.