RICHLANDS - A Richlands police officer has been charged in a child porn investigation.
Officer Gabrial Lucian, 39, was arrested May 11 on ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Luciano’s arrest came after an investigation by the SBI. SBI spokesman said their investigation began in April after getting a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
According to arrest warrants, the officer had in his possession explicit photos of multiple underage girls, some as young as seven years old.
Luciano was released Sunday after posting a $300,000 bond.
