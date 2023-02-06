ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day.
Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct. in Gloucester was shot four times on Nov. 24, 2022, inside a Willow Street trailer, off Highway 172 in Hubert after she exited a vehicle—in which she was a passenger-- that had been pulled over at approximately 11:34 a.m. for expired tags after it left the Scotchman convenience store at the corner of N.C. 24 and N.C. 172.
The Thanksgiving Day incident placed the unidentified OCSO deputy on administrative leave after the shooting but has since rejoined the force, according to Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas. Thomas said the deputy has 6 ½ years of law enforcement experience. Lee and Thomas declined to name the deputy.
Lee addressed the media during a Monday morning press conference joined by his Assistant District Attorney Chris Abrams. The incident was investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the deputy was investigated by both the SBI and the OCSO.
Foy ran to the door of 210 Willow St., and the resident “let Foy in,” Lee said. Lee said Foy told the resident that she was running from the OCSO.” The resident did not know Foy. The resident allowed Foy into the home and directed her to a cluttered, empty bedroom to the right of the living room.
With uniformed officers in pursuit, neighbors directed the LEO to Foy’s location. While a deputy covered the rear entrance, a second deputy—the one who would fire the fatal shots—announced his presence at the front door and entered the residence. The deputy entered the darkened bedroom where Foy was hiding behind “some clothes hanging from a shelf,” Lee stated. As the officer ordered Foy to come away from her hiding spot, she appeared brandishing a 9mm Jimenez Arms handgun in her right hand and pointed it at the deputy’s face while standing less than one foot away. Foy pulled the trigger but the gun jammed. The deputy yelled “gun” and instructed Foy to drop her weapon as he reached for cover behind a piece of furniture inside the room. Foy attempted to fire her gun a second time at which point it jammed again. The deputy drew his OCSO-issued 9mm Glock 45 and attempted to fire at Foy. His gun jammed as well. The deputy “threw down his flashlight and used his hand to rack the slide back to clear the malfunction,” Lee stated. When Foy raised her gun a third time to the deputy’s face, the officer told investigators he fired five to six rounds striking Foy four times. At 11:55 a.m. OCSO deputies notified EMS of a gun shot victim. An ambulance arrived on the scene at 12 p.m.
Foy was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where she succumbed to her wounds at 12:48 p.m., according to her death certificate on file at the Onslow County Register of Deeds. An autopsy performed by Dr. Joseph Pestaner in Greenville at the Brody School of Medicine on Dec. 8, 2022, revealed that Foy was struck on the left side of her face, left and right side of her chest and her left hand. The round that entered the left side of her chest entered her two lungs and heart, according to the autopsy.
Foy never fired a round—though her gun was loaded with four rounds-- and the engaging officer was not wearing a body camera. Sheriff Thomas said body cameras were not worn by deputies at the time of the incident.
Foy was no stranger to law enforcement, having multiple convictions in both Onslow, Carteret and Tyrrell counties. In August 2021, Foy was arrested in Carteret County on drug charges after deputies say she and her daughter drove through a driver’s license checking station on Radio Island. Foy was a convicted Felon beginning in February 1997 for financial card fraud. Subsequent convictions for financial crimes and larceny charges followed her through her live. She was convicted in Tyrrell County on Jan. 21, 2021 for driving with a revoked license, according the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and had an order for arrest pending for failure to appear in Carteret County Superior Court for possession of heroin issued on Nov. 17, 2022, according to Lee.
Lee said “while the shooting death of Sunshine Foy is tragic, I found it to be justified to protect the safety and lives of the law enforcement officers from potential harm as perceived by a law enforcement officer at the scene.”
Foy leaves behind four children and three siblings, according to her obituary. A celebration of Foy’s life was held on Dec. 17, 2022, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville, according to the funeral home’s website.
A lot of strange facts in this article. The house she ran to did not know her but let her in because she was running from OCSO? Her gun jams, not once but twice, the deputy's gun jams? All police should be wearing body cams while on duty at all times. for their protection and ours. The criminal history paragraph at the end seems gratuitous, and in very poor taste.
