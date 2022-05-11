WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded after someone fired at a church in North Carolina, and shots were fired into a car while it was at a police station, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police said shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a church where a large group had gathered, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. One or more people fired a gun multiple times, but a police statement didn't specify whether the gunfire occurred inside or outside the church.
Investigators said a 19-year-old who left the church and drove to a police substation was pursued by another vehicle. Someone in the pursuing vehicle shot into the 19-year-old’s car while it was at the police station, investigators said.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening.
Another shooting victim arrived at a hospital. Investigators said he was shot at the church and had non-life-threatening injuries.
