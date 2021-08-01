STOKES (AP) — A road crash involving a motorized lawn mower and a delivery van resulted in a man's death.
It was reported in Greenville that the deadly collision occurred on NC 30, south of Stokes and close to Worthington-Warren Road. It reports that the operator of the lawn mower died at the scene.
The dead man was identified as David Wayne Pervis of Stokes. The driver of the van was taken to an area hospital.
It was reported that the investigation into the deadly road crash is ongoing. It says that evidence suggests that the mower was partially on the road and that the van may have traveled off the road slightly before the collision.
