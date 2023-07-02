PRINCETON - Craven County deputies responding to a breaking and entering on Highway 70 East arrested four people.
Once at the scene, deputies reported finding two people at the residence and another two running into the woods.
Deputies tracked down the fleeing pair and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
- David John Newsome, 43, of Grifton was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon
Felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tracy Lynn Wood, 48, of Kinston, was charged with felony breaking and entering.
- Melvin Jermaine Ward, 38, of Trenton, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.
- Holden Parker Quinn, 32, of Pink Hill, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
