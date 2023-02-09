MANNS HARBOR – It takes more than captains and deckhands to run the nation’s second-largest state-run ferry system.
On Feb.16, the North Carolina Ferry Division will recruit for those behind-the-scenes tradespeople at a career event at the State Shipyard in Manns Harbor.
The event will include tours of the shipyard at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., allowing participants to see employees working in various departments and to ask questions about training and job requirements.
Human Resources representatives will be on hand to guide potential employees through the application process, while Ferry Operations employees will also be available to answer questions about vessel crew positions.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer this event at the shipyard,” said Lori Sanderlin, the Human Resources’ program coordinator for the N.C. Ferry Division. “Manns Harbor is comprised of a diverse and talented team that keeps the Ferry System running. Our goal is to share the types of work available to individuals with skills and abilities critical to our maritime workforce.”
Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:
- Competitive salaries
- Year-round, full-time permanent employment
- Shift housing available at some locations
- Health insurance
- Recruitment bonuses
- Retirement benefits
- Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave
Because the shipyard is a secure facility, people interested in attending must pre-register by calling Lori Sanderlin at 252-463-7027 or by emailing lssanderlin@ncdot.gov. Space is limited, and pre-registration is necessary to participate. Picture ID and confirmation email are required on the day of the event.
This is the second of four career events the Ferry Division has scheduled for February. The first was held in Shallotte on Feb. 2. Future job fairs are scheduled at the NC Works Career Center in Morehead City Feb. 20; and at the Hatteras Community Center in Hatteras Village Feb. 28.
