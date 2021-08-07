CEDAR POINT —Twenty-five years is too long to wait for justice.
But that's what one local family has had to endure to find answers to lingering questions about who was responsible for the death of their loved one.
Many who knew Larry Marturano would agree his life was heading down the road to perdition. But those who loved him, such as his sister, Ellen, would adamantly admit he didn't deserve to die alone on a desolate Carteret County road, the victim of a fatal hit and run.
Marturano's life ended Aug. 9, 1996 around 2:30 a.m. shortly before “last call” was shouted out at The Cedar Point Tavern, a local watering hole for western Carteret County denizens who lived and worked in the shadows of the tourists and part-time residents who breezed by the Cedar Point Boulevard cinderblock bar.
But for those who called Swansboro, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peltier home, it was a home away from home, much like the fictional television bar “Cheers” where everybody knows your name. As the tavern’s marquee stated, it was a place where the “locals branched out.”
Heading home after work, McCall’s Restaurant waitress spotted what she thought was a “person sitting in the roadway” when she drove south on Old 58 in Cedar Point when her shift ended after 2 a.m. on Aug. 9. She drove to Cape Carteret where she used a phone to call 9-1-1 to report what she had just witnessed. Carteret County dispatch radioed Cape Carteret Patrol Officer Frederica “Dolly” Ramires, who was the only CCPD officer on patrol, a shift she had started some eight hours prior. Cape Carteret had a mutual aid agreement with neighboring jurisdictions, so Ramires headed to the scene, reaching it in a few minutes.
The weather was warm and the roads were dry, recalled Ramires.
However, Ramires came up on a gruesome scene when he received the call.
“Half his face and half his body was gone,” Ramires said.
She determined that Marturano was dead at the scene and called into the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol arrived, Ramires handed over the road to the highway patrol.
Ramires felt at the time and continues to believe today that “whoever hit Marturano had to have known they hit him” and the incident should have been investigated more.
Ramires said while she waited for other authorities to arrive to the scene, she went to into traffic control to protect the roadway which had now become a crime scene.
“There were no signs of vehicle collision debris or skid marks on the roadway,” Ramires said, leading her to believe that Marturano was dragged beneath the vehicle that struck him. “The person that did it knows they did it.”
The second person to arrive on the scene was EMT Darlene Roberts, stationed nearby at the Western Carteret Fire and Rescue building.
“I saw Dolly and asked her if she knew who it was? She said it was a mess,” Roberts said.
Marturano’s sister, Ellen Marturano, was heading to The Point in Emerald Isle when she spotted her brother walking away from the establishment. Unbeknownst to her, this would be the last time she saw her brother alive. With a friend, she entered the bar but didn’t remain there long. She left alone and headed back home, a short drive that would take her up Old 58, which by now was illuminated by lights and blocked by law enforcement
vehicles and first responder trucks.
“I saw the commotion and got out of my car, and an officer asked me if I had hit him,” Ellen said. “I said no, I just got here.”
Ramires and Roberts kept Marturano away from her brother’s body by standing with her on the opposite of the roadway.
“You don’t want to see this. You can’t remember Larry like this,” Roberts remembered telling Ellen.
Roberts said by the time Ellen arrived, a crowd of onlookers, plus emergency and law enforcement personnel, numbered close to 20 people.
“Larry was wearing a white tank top tee shirt on the night he was killed,” Ellen said. “He was identified by his necklace he always wore that had a horn on it”
He was walking back to his trailer located less than 2 miles away in the Piners MHP #2.
Nancy Piner-Shuta, Marturano’s landlord and owner of the eponymous MHP, remembered Larry as a person who worked hard and partied even harder.
“He was a happy guy who could filet a fish,” Piner-Shuta recalled. “He liked to drink, too.”
According to the Onslow County Medical Examiner’s Toxicology report signed by Dr. Charles L. Garrett on Aug. 13, 1996, Marturano’s blood alcohol content was .26.
Information on the N.C. Collision Report Form provided few details, only to state, “Vehicle #1 unidentified at this time was traveling north on RP-1113 when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in a northbound direction in the right lane of RP-1113. After striking the pedestrian Vehicle #1 failed to stop at the scene and did not return to the accident.”
The posted speed limit on that stretch of road was 45 mph, according to the NC SHP collision report.
Days after the incident, the N.C State Highway Patrol set up a road block at the site, hoping to find any vehicles with visible front-end damage. None were detected.
An investigation was conducted by the NCSHP and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Office stated in an email request for information about the case that “the original investigator in this case, who is now retired, was contacted and advised he had no additional documentation to provide. He further stated he worked extensively with the SBI, and they had zero leads, as well as very little information in regards to the suspect vehicle and/or identity of the driver.”
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said his office didn’t have any record of the incident still on file.
“The Sheriff’s Office migrated to a new software management system in 2004 and the old system was not compatible with the new system and the older data was not migrated to the new system,” Buck wrote in an email response to questions about the incident.
Buck said he spoke with Ken Raper, “…and he remembers the case very well.” Raper was the SBI investigator on the case and is now the Carteret County Clerk of Court. Raper did not respond to requests for comments on the incident.
“I don’t think they did enough to investigate Larry’s death,” Ramires said. “They didn’t even interview me.”
Marturano’s case is classified as “unsolved,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. If new information becomes available, the department says it will “do additional investigative measures.”
Despite 25 years elapsing, Roberts thinks about the incident periodically. “I hope the person who did this to Larry is brought to justice,” Roberts said.
Anyone having information about this unsolved death is urged to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Morehead City Carteret County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to arrests. Call 252-726-4636 to report your tip.
