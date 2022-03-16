MONROE (AP) — A driver was shot as he tried to flee a traffic stop in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, striking sheriff’s deputies’ vehicles, officials said.
As a Union County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a stop on a sedan in the parking lot of the Sunny Food Mart in Monroe, the driver tried to flee and hit at least three deputy vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
As the driver tried to flee, a deputy fired his weapon, striking the driver. Deputies rendered first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital. No details were released about his condition.
There were other people in the sedan, but the driver was the only one injured and none of the deputies involved were hurt, officials said.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting and the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, officials said.
