MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach doctor and paramedic teamed up to help save a North Carolina man from what they say is the most venomous snake bite they've seen someone survive.
Months ago, a Wilmington man was bitten by a Gaboon viper, which Dr. Jarrett Lark from Grand Strand Medical Center says is among the most venomous snakes in the world.
Dr. Lark and Myrtle Beach Fire Department paramedic Thad Bowman, who works part-time at North Myrtle Beach's Alligator Adventure, both have extensive knowledge and experience treating venomous bites and have worked together for years helping patients across the Carolinas recover from them.
Bowman got a call from a doctor in the middle of the night when the North Carolina man was bit and was able to send antivenom from Alligator Adventure to the hospital he was at.
Bowman and Dr. Lark then helped guide that medical team during the man's recovery, which involved 44 doses of antivenom, more than Bowman or Dr. Lark had ever seen a patient need.
The months-long process made waves in their unique corner of the medical field. The two heard from a specialist with extensive experience handling these kinds of bites in the viper species' native land of Africa, who said this case could truly be one of a kind.
For his efforts, Dr. Lark was presented with a Civilian Life Saving Award from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
