NEW BERN, Craven County — A surgeon in New Bern recently performed North Carolina’s iris transplant and the patient was an active-duty Marine serving aboard camp Lejeune.
Officials with the CarolinaEast Surgery Center said Capt. Kamil Szmyglewski was critically injured in July 2020 in an accident while visiting Florida from Savannah, where he was previously stationed, when the rusty end of a flagpole struck his eye, severely lacerating the globe.
He lost 90 percent of his iris, the colored part of the eye that controls the amount of light admitted to the eye by opening and closing the pupil, and doctors said his lens, which brings images in focus, was also gone.
The injury left Capt. Szmyglewski with severe light sensitivity, headaches, and loss of equilibrium and he feared that his injury would end his military career.
After Capt. Szmyglewski was transferred to Camp Lejeune, Dr. Ouano recommended the CUSTOMFLEX ARTIFICIAL IRIS from VEO Ophthalmics.
After the iris and lens transplant, his vision went from legally blind in the injured eye to 20/40 vision.
“To be honest, this saved me from being separated from the Marine Corps.”
The long-term success of the iris and lens transplant is currently unknown; however, due to the high-quality technology available, Dr. Ouano is optimistic that the surgery will be a permanent correction of Capt. Szmyglewski’s vision.
At the time of the surgery, there were only three other certified surgeons in North Carolina to perform the transplant procedure, and Dr. Ouano was the first implanting surgeon.
